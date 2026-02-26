Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are now facing the same wait as their parents: ‘Their future has to be decided’

The future of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seems to be just as murky as that of their mother Sarah Ferguson given that her public image has failed to recover since the emails between her and Jeffrey Epstein were released by the Department of Justice.

This comment has come as part of an observation by royal expert Ian Pelham Turner and he’s shared it all with Fox News Digital.

According to his belief, even that no public statement or outward show of loyalty has been shown since Christmas when the sisters opted for a walk about with King Charles rather than spending the event with their parents, (who were still at Royal Lodge). There is a high chance that, well into the year that Eugenie and Beatrice will “keep a low profile for a few weeks” while The Firm decides what will happen next.

Obviously, he did note that the status of their charities and all the foundations they are intertwined with will be “very anxious” about any ongoing negative brand issues, related to their father”. also it “doesn’t help” that Sarah has fallen off the radar he also added.

For those unversed with the ex-Duchess the most recent information obtained regarding her whereabouts is that she spent the end of December and the entirety of January in a 13k-a-day Swiss wellness clinic due to her overarching anxiety over the Epstein Files.

As of right now the only ex-York to be taken into police custody is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor who spent over 11 hours there, on the day of his birth, before being released.