Ruman shines as Stallions beat Kotli

ISLAMABAD: Ruman Raees picked up 3 for 11 as Bagh Stallions defeated Kotli Lions by seven wickets in the rain-marred Kashmir Premier League (KPL) match at Muzaffarabad Stadium Saturday.
In a nine overs aside match Lions managed 86 for 3 in the allotted nine overs with Ahsan Ali scoring 37.
Bagh hit up the winning total in 7.4 overs for the loss of four wickets with Kamran Akmal smashing 37 of 17 deliveries. Sohaib Maqsood (17) and Sarwar (17) also played well for the Lions. Basit Ali picked up 2 for 17.
