‘Imported’ govt days numbered, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial president and former federal minister for defence Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that ‘imported’ government had failed on all fronts.

“The ‘imported’ government hatching conspiracies and spreading new propaganda every day to divert attention of the people from real issues,” he said while speaking at party joining gatherings in Kheshgi, Rashakai, Zarra Miana and other areas.

He said the government days were numbered and soon the people would get rid of the corrupt rulers.

Pervez Khattak asked the government to install a caretaker set up and announce general elections in the country.

“The crushing defeat to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and its allied parties in recent by-elections is a testimony to the fact that Imran Khan is a popular leader and people trust him,” he added.

He said that the imported government was limited to Islamabad as the PTI had formed governments in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pervez Khattak said that the rulers were running away from the election as they were sure of the defeat owing to their flawed policies and price-hike.

He said that the country would be declared default if more time was given to the rulers.

He alleged that the international community and financial institutions also did not trust the incumbent imported government.