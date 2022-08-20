Gold sheds Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs142,400 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs171 to Rs122,085.

In the international market, gold rates also decreased by $19 to $1,752 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30.

Jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs3,000 per tola against rates in the Dubai gold market.