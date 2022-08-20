JUI-F activists protest over insecurity in tribal districts

JAMRUD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) activists on Friday protested in Jamrud tehsil against the deteriorating law and order in the tribal districts.
They demanded an end to target killings in the tribal districts. A large number of party workers including Jamrud tehsil amir Gul Nawaz of, joint secretary Muhammad Karim, Maulana Darwish, and others attended the rally held in the main bazaar.
Addressing the rally, the party leaders said that the tribal people were patriotic and had rendered sacrifices for the country, but now once again the law and order situation had deteriorated in the tribal districts.
They said that in Bajaur and Waziristan, many innocent people including Qari Samiuddin were targeted by the killers recently. They warned to expand their protest if order was not restored in the region.
