Pakistan signs three MoUs with Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Iran in the fields of maritime, museum, and information broadcasting on the second day of the 21st Session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) between the two countries.

According to an official statement, the Iranian delegation was led by Rostam Ghasemi, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, whereas the Pakistani delegation was headed by Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the session both the sides reviewed the provisions of Agreed Minutes of the 20th Meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission signed in Tehran on 17-18 April 2017. The Technical Session, held on 17th of August, was facilitated by Ministry of Economic Affairs.

During the JEC’s closing ceremony, the commerce minister stated that Pakistan attributes high importance to the relations with Iran. “Enough agreements have been signed between both nations, now is the time to work hard for their successful implementation,” the commerce minister said. He also highlighted that the Quetta-Taftan Road was trafficable, however for further improvement of roads, various projects were being undertaken.

The minister also expressed the need of making visa conditions easier to facilitate the Pakistani traders and visitors. Furthermore, he assured his counterpart that Pakistan was committed to take all possible measures to increase the bilateral trade volume.

“To increase the bilateral trade, an additional border crossing point at Gabd (near Gwadar)-Reemdan has recently been operationalised by Pakistan. In addition, the purpose of agreement on International Transport between Pakistan and Iran aims to facilitate trade traffic from Turkey to Pakistan through Iran, while Iranian goods and passengers can have access to China through Pakistan,” Qamar said.

Pakistan would have the benefits of access to other Central Asian Republics and Europe through Turkey with the operationalisation of the decisions taken in the 21st session of JEC, he added. Qamar also stated that for the first time in the history of Pak-Iran relations, both states are creating green corridors to move transit trade with no additional tariffs or tax.

“The project for the creation of Free Economic Zone on borders along with border markets is also under discussion.” The minister further extended appreciation to his counterpart for offering 5th Freedom Tariff Right to Pakistan which is a great effort on Iranian part.

Rostam Ghasemi, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, apprised the meeting that Iran strongly believed in further cooperation and enhancement of relations by improving regional pragmatic method to increase opportunity for enhancing bilateral relations.