JI to launch protest movement against inflated bills

Islamabad : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday announced to start a protest movement against inflated electricity bills received by domestic consumers in the federal capital.

Addressing a press conference here, the JI naib ameer and ex-MNA Mian Muhammad Aslam said

the protest movement against inflated bills which include high fuel price adjustment and taxes from Friday (today).

Mian Aslam said a big protest demonstration would be held at Pak PWD Housing Society after Jumaa prayers on Friday. Similarly, the JI will also organise protest demonstrations in Bhara Kahu, Taramari, Sector G-7, I-10, Motorway Chowk, and other parts of Islamabad. The JI termed the high increase in electricity bills, as the start of economic terrorism against poor masses who are already facing inflation and price hike in essential commodities. “The government is also receiving ransom in the taxes and to collect revenue from people,” he said.

Mian Aslam said the government was allowing an unjustified increase in prices of petroleum products, electricity, and gas tariffs to comply with IMF directives and receive more loans. Other local leaders, Nasarullah Randhawa, Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, Tahir Khan, Tahseen Khalid, and others were also present on the occasion.