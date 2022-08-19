Gold drops Rs2,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,800 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs142,600 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs2,397 to Rs122,256.

In the international market, however, gold rates also increased by $2 to $1,771 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30.

Jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs5,000 per tola against the rates in the Dubai gold market.