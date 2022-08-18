 
Thursday August 18, 2022
National

PHA asked to make efforts to turn city into green town

By APP
August 18, 2022

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi and directed the authorities concerned to make efforts to turn the city into a green town. The DC visited different city areas including Liaquat Bagh Park, Murree Road, Marir Chowk and Marir Hassan area etc.

