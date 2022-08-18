NA Speaker reschedules joint session of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf for the second time in a month rescheduled the joint session of the parliament for another month. According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the joint session of two houses of Parliament would be held on September 22 at 4pm instead of August 22 (Monday). The NA Speaker has changed the date of the joint session by using his powers under Rule 4 of Joint Sitting Rules 1973.
Previously, the joint session of the parliament was to be held on July 22. However, the NA Speaker on 18th of last month rescheduled the session for August 22. During these months, the presidential address to the parliament marks the start of National Assembly’s parliamentary year. The National Assembly Secretariat, however, did not talk about the second-time change in date of joint sitting.
