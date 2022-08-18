Wheat smuggling bids foiled

Rawalpindi : Talking action on the intelligence reports, Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) and Deputy Director Food foiled attempts to smuggle wheat and flour, says a press release.

On the reports, the administration held blockade in the city, four vehicles loaded with wheat and flour were impounded during last 24 hours, and cases were registered against the accused.

During the operation 1,240 bags of wheat and 240 bags of flour were recovered at the blockades. The confiscated vehicles were coming from Sargodha and Sheikhupura.

“To stop crisis and price increase due to wheat smuggling, there is zero tolerance for wheat smuggling in other provinces,” officials said.

Actions against elements involved in wheat smuggling will continue, Secretary Food Nadir Chatta.