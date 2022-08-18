PHA directed to make efforts to turn city into green town

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi and directed the authorities concerned to make efforts to turn the city into a green town.
The DC along with Director General (PHA) Xenia Humayun also visited different city areas including Liaquat Bagh Park, Murree Road, Marir Chowk and Marir Hassan area and also inspected the on-going plantation and beautification work.
On the occasion, director horticulture and other officers concerned were also present.
The DG (PHA) also briefed the DC about different projects being completed to enhance beauty and greenery in the town.
The DC directed the officers to accelerate pace of the work to complete the ongoing projects within shortest possible time frame.
Appreciating the performance of the PHA, he said that the officers concerned should make all-out efforts for beautification of Rawalpindi city and Murree.
According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority was planting saplings in different areas under monsoon plantation campaign.
She informed that to encourage the citizens and different organisations and to turn the city into a green town, the authority had prepared a plan.
The students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the campaign, she added.
