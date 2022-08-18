Two arrested for looting Rs9m from bank van

LAHORE:Punjab police arrested two suspects involved in a bank dacoity in Narowal and recovered the looted money. Police received a call with regard to looting cash Rs9 million from the cash van of the bank. The two dacoits shot at and injured the two security guards of the cash van when they resisted. Police claimed to have arrested the main accused Sabtain and Rashid alias Muna. More raids are being conducted to arrest the facilitators of the accused.