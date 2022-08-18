Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with more rains during the next 24 hours. The officials said that strong monsoon currents were penetrating in most parts of the country and likely to strengthen in central and lower parts during next 12 hours. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C and minimum was 26°C.