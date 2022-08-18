Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with more rains during the next 24 hours. The officials said that strong monsoon currents were penetrating in most parts of the country and likely to strengthen in central and lower parts during next 12 hours. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C and minimum was 26°C.
LAHORE:Punjab police arrested two suspects involved in a bank dacoity in Narowal and recovered the looted money....
LAHORE:A 6-member delegation of UAE-based biotechnology companies Hayat Biotech and Sino Pharm led by General Council...
LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema Wednesday hinted constituting the Board of Mass Transit...
LAHORE:A Paediatric Asthma Clinic was inaugurated at Services Hospital on Wednesday. The Services Institute of Medical...
LAHORE:Advisor to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that Shehbaz Sharif by uniting together with Asif Zardari...
LAHORE:In connection with the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental...
