Soldiering on

This letter refers to the article ‘Jinnah’s Vision’ (August 15, 2022) by Malik Muhammad Ashraf. As the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah taught the nation to follow democracy to ensure the welfare and prosperity of the citizenry. Unfortunately, his principles and teachings are not being followed. Democracy in Pakistan has been in a state of crisis since our founding, seemingly unable to get a firm footing. With each passing day bribery, corruption, nepotism, injustice and persecution are increasing rapidly.

Though Pakistan still considers itself a democratic state, ground realities show a more complicated picture. Democracy is supposed to give equality and fundamental rights in every aspect of life, something Pakistan clearly lacks. Despite these issues, strengthening our fragile democracy is likely the only path towards a more prosperous, free and secure Pakistan.

Balach MB

Awaran