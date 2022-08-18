Gold rises Rs5,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs5,500 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs145,400 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs4,715 to Rs124,657. In the international market, however, gold rates also decreased by $8 to $1,769 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30.
Jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs5,500 per tola against the rates in Dubai gold market.
