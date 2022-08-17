Production of two outlets stopped

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams continued operation against superstores and marts across the City on the second consecutive day Tuesday, stopping the sale and production of two outlets over failure to register the food products.

The authority took action against the both famous superstore and mart while carrying out raids in Thokar Niaz Baig and Johar Town. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that food business operators (FBOs) were selling bakery products without acquiring the products registration certificate from Punjab Food Authority. He said that the purpose of the product registration was to thoroughly examine the ingredients used in the preparation of any product.

He said labelling and registration of all food products are mandatory for FBO to run a food business as per PFA rule. He added that the provincial food regulatory body will not allow anyone to sell edibles without product registration from the competent authority. Jadoon said that FBO can easily obtain information on product registration and label approval process from the PFA website.