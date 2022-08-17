‘Effective use of digital media key to highlighting Kashmir cause’

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that effective use of social media platforms can play a key role in highlighting the Kashmir issue internationally.

Highlighting the importance of social and digital media during his visit to the newly constructed PID complex here on Tuesday, Barrister Chaudhry said that in this era of globalization, the use of digital media can be instrumental in highlighting the Kashmir cause at the global level. “All steps would be taken to highlight the Freedom Movement of Kashmir,” he said, stressing the need for effective exploitation of digital media and communication tools which have revolutionized the entire world.

Interacting with officers, the president appreciated their professionalism. The Information Department, he said, was moving in the right direction under the leadership of Special Assistant Chaudhry Mohammad Rafiq Nair, Secretary Information Midhat Shahzad and Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal.

“Strengthening the PID will not only be helpful to improve the publicity of the Government of Azad Kashmir but also present the issue of Kashmir in the best way in the international forums”, the president said. “Government has provided ample funds for the development of media in the current financial year”, he said, adding that the government would utilize its all-out resources to strengthen media in the state. The president said that Azad Kashmir has massive tourism potential and the promotion of tourism was among the top priorities of the present government.

On this occasion, Special Assistant for Information Rafiq Nayar thanked the President for his visit to the PID Complex and paid tribute to him for his services regarding the Kashmir issue. Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal also presented a copy of the magazine “Jahan Nu” to the President. Jahan Nu Magazine is published by the Department of Information Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the president was accorded a warm welcome by the officers of the Information Department. The president also inspected different sections of the PID Complex including the Central Newsroom, Digital and Social Media Section, Web TV Studio, Electronic Media, Advertising Section and Declaration Section. Information officers Ms Qurat-ul-Ain Shabir, Raja Muhammad Sohail Khan and Raja Abdul Basit also briefed the visiting delegation about their departments’ performance.