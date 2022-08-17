Attack on MPA: Rally demands culprits be brought to justice

TIMERGARA: The residents of Maidan area in Lower Dir on Tuesday staged a rally demanding the government to arrest the attackers on Member Provincial Assembly Malik Liaquat Khan in which four persons were killed.

Carrying banners and placards, a large number of residents, workers of all political parties and area elders joined the rally to express anger over the deteriorating law and order situation in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders including MNA Bashir Khan, Ali Shah Mashwani, ANP MPA Haji Bahader Khan, JI leaders and former MPAs Said Gul and Aizazul Mulk Afkari criticised the police their failure to maintain law and order in the area.

They said the people of Dir would not allow anyone to sabotage the peaceful environment of the area.

They rejected the lodging of a FIR of the attack on MPA Malik Liaquat Khan against unknown criminals.

“We want the real culprits behind the gruesome attack to be identified and punished,” said one of the elders. The elders said that a law and order situation was being created in Malakand Division under conspiracy.

Four persons, including the brother and nephew of the MPA were martyred in the attack. MPA Malik Liaqat Ali and another person were wounded.