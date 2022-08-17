No more misogyny

Afghan women and girls are being deprived of their basic rights such as education and employment. The Taliban-run government has been reviving old practices of subjugating women, as it did in its first stint in power from 1996-2001. The complete denial of women’s rights was quite a shock for the international community and local populace as it went against the Taliban’s pledges in the Doha Accord.
The recent violent crackdown on women demonstrating for their rights is reprehensible, but highlights that women won’t allow the Taliban to take away their freedom and rights. The Taliban’s leadership should review its hard-line narrative and medieval practices since they are unacceptable.
Asad Aziz
Naushehra
