Three drown in Indus as boat capsizes

SUKKUR: As many as three people, including mother and daughter, drowned while five others rescued, when a boat capsized in the Indus River near Kandhkot Kacha area.
The wooden boat carrying eight passengers overturned at Ghora Ghat Katcha area in Kandhkot. After the incident, the local divers rescued five of them and recovered three bodies identified as 40-year-old Pathani, her 18 months daughter Asia and a three-year-old Nazira. The boat capsized when the wooden plank was broken and water started gushing in. The victims were migrating to safer places in the wake of torrential rains at low-lying areas.
