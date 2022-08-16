Seeking stay in corruption cases nullifies Imran’s ‘Mr Clean’ claim: Talal

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that former prime minister Imran Khan is running from pillar to post to seek stay orders against his corruption cases that has indeed nullified his claim of being “Mr Clean.”
Talking to media persons, he said “if Imran Khan is so clean than why is he running around to get stay orders.” Imran Khan himself used to say that whoever has a clean conscience, could answers immediately.
