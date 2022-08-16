 
close
Tuesday August 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Those responsible for crackdown on PTI won’t be spared, Farrukh tells Ata Tarar

By Our Correspondent
August 16, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib Monday alleged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Ataullah Tarar had lost his senses in obeying ‘Aal-e-Sharif’ [the Sharif family].

He warned that those who were involved in May-25 crackdown on the PTI workers and leaders would not escape punishment come what may. He alleged in a statement, issued here that Tarar fled from Punjab for fear of arrest.

Comments