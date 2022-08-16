Those responsible for crackdown on PTI won’t be spared, Farrukh tells Ata Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib Monday alleged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Ataullah Tarar had lost his senses in obeying ‘Aal-e-Sharif’ [the Sharif family].

He warned that those who were involved in May-25 crackdown on the PTI workers and leaders would not escape punishment come what may. He alleged in a statement, issued here that Tarar fled from Punjab for fear of arrest.