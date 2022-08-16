ECP de-notifies Soomro from NA-196 seat

PTI MNA Muhammad Mian Soomro. — NA website

ISLAMABAD: Following the decision of National Assembly de-seating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MNA Muhammad Mian Soomro, the Election Commission of Pakistan has de-notified him from NA-196 Jacobabad, under Clause (2) of Article 64 of the Constitution .

Earlier, Speaker NA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had declared Soomro’s seat vacant on account of his long absence from the lower house. “Consequent upon the notification dated August 11, 2022 of the National Assembly, declaring seat of Muhammad Mian Soomro, MNA from Constituency No. 196, Jacobabad vacant, under Clause (2) of Article 64 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from August 10, 2022, the Election Commission hereby de-notifies Muhammad Mian Soomro with immediate effect,” read the ECP notification.