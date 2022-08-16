Saif insists Malakand fully peaceful

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said there is complete peace in the entire Malakand division, adding the situation that emerged in Swat in the past few days has been fully rectified.
In a statement issued from his office, Barrister Saif said during this time, the chief minister, the entire provincial government and relevant departments were closely monitoring the situation and the provincial government was in close contact with the law enforcement agencies. He said that the provincial government is fully aware of its duties and responsibilities. “The government has resolved the matter amicably without creating panic in the public,” he added. Barrister Saif said that had the provincial government taken strict action, fear and panic would have spread among the people of Swat valley, which the government did not want under any circumstances.
GHALLANAI: The leaders of the Mohmand Siyasi Ittehad said on Monday that they would not bear unrest and lawlessness,...
PESHAWAR: A man allegedly committed suicide in the lock-up of the Michni Gate Police Station after he was arrested on...
MANSEHRA: A former provincial minister, Ibrar Hussain, alias Iqbal, who was booked in the murder of a woman dancer,...
PESHAWAR: A tough contest is expected in by-elections on four National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as some...
PESHAWAR: The newly appointed vice-chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Prof Dr Safia Ahmad has...
Comments