Saif insists Malakand fully peaceful

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said there is complete peace in the entire Malakand division, adding the situation that emerged in Swat in the past few days has been fully rectified.

In a statement issued from his office, Barrister Saif said during this time, the chief minister, the entire provincial government and relevant departments were closely monitoring the situation and the provincial government was in close contact with the law enfor­ce­ment agencies. He said that the provincial government is fully aware of its duties and responsibilities. “The government has resolved the matter amicably without creating panic in the public,” he added. Barrister Saif said that had the provincial government taken strict action, fear and panic would have spread among the people of Swat valley, which the government did not want under any circumstances.