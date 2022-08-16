Pervaiz pledges jobs for special persons

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has announced increasing conveyance allowance for the visually-impaired, dumb, deaf and other differently abled employees in all government institutions of Punjab, upgradation of posts and recruitment against 664 vacant posts.

A delegation of physically-challenged persons comprising office-bearers of blind labour union and blind professional association, including Muhammad Awais, Adnan Mahmood, Irum and others called the chief minister at his office on Monday to apprise him of their problems. The chief minister issued directions to resolve their issues without delay and informed them that the provincial government would give Rs10,000 monthly conveyance allowance to differently-abled persons. He also announced upgrading posts for disabled employees in all the provincial government departments and explained that posts for all those who cannot walk or hear would be upgraded.

The chief minister further announced the immediate recruitment on 664 vacant posts for disabled persons and asked the special education department to send the summary to his office. Not a second should be wasted to complete a noble cause, he argued.

The N League-led government ignored the problems of disabled persons, he regretted and termed them children of the nation. The government will solve their problems while ensuring full respect, he added.

The delegation thanked the chief minister and termed him a benefactor who developed institutions for them and resolved long-awaited issues. Principal Secretary to CM, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, finance secretary and others were also present.

Senator Ejaz: Senator Ejaz Chaudhry called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest. Speaking on this occasion, the CM observed that in line with the vision of Imran Khan, the real era of development and prosperity has begun. Together with Imran Khan, the provincial government will serve the nation and visionary projects would be initiated for the welfare of the people, he said. Pervaiz added that the teaching of the Holy Quran has become mandatory for students in schools and colleges in the province. Ejaz Chaudhry mentioned that Pervaiz Elahi had served the people before and would set new records of public service again. The development journey would resume from where it left off a few months ago, he added.

relief operations: The chief minister has directed to accelerate rescue and relief operations for the flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Rajanpur. PDMA, Rescue 1122 and administration should spare no effort in their relief activities, he stressed. The affected persons should be shifted to safe places and provided with three meals. The CM ordered that the number of relief camps should be increased along with the provision of necessary facilities.

Takes notice: The chief minister took strict notice of the incident of the death of a citizen due to firing by Dolphin Force personnel in Lakshmi Chowk and telephonically directed IG police to take strict legal action against those involved in the firing.

He further instructed that justice should be provided to the heirs adding that Dolphin Force is the protector of the life and property of the people and such an incident is agonising. support for heirs of accident victims: The chief minister has announced financial assistance worth Rs2 lakh each to the heirs of those who died in a traffic accident near the Feroza area of Rahimyar Khan and ordered the DC to give cheques to the family members without delay. He also directed the housing secretary to rectify Feroza's sewerage system as soon as possible.