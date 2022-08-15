Kashmiris observing Indian independence day as ‘Black Day’

MIRPUR: In order to mark strong protest over Delhi’s nefarious action of scrapping special status of Jammu and Kashmir state, the people of disputed Himalayan state are set to observe ‘Black Day’ on August 15 - India’s Independence Day.

Every year, Kashmiris observe India’s national days, including the Independence Day, as ‘Black Day’ to condemn the state-sponsored terrorism.

India has unleashed history’s worst atrocities against the Kashmiris fighting for liberation of the motherland from the forced Indian rule for past 75 years. “Anti-India rallies followed by protest demonstrations in all small and major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC, will be the hallmark of the day”, said the spokesman of AJK govt.

Participants of the protest rallies would wear black bands around their arms as a sign of protest against India, according to the organizers of the Black Day programs. In addition, Kashmiris at both sides of the LoC will hoist black flags atop the private and buildings.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, anti-India rallies will be staged in all small and major cities, including Muzaffarabad and all other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Jhelum Valley and Neelam valley.

Participants of the rallies will march in major city streets carrying black banners and placards to express anger against India for turning the Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir the world’s largest prison. A large number of people from every walk of life will observe the Indian Independence Day as ‘Black day’, the authorities underlined.