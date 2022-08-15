Nation united with love, harmony: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that government had united the nation on the occasion of August 14 with colours of love and harmony.
Using the hashtag “PakistanAt75”, she shared a video of a special event held in front of the Parliament as part of the Independence Day celebrations on her official twitter handle. The minister further said in her tweet that the Parliament on Constitution Avenue was the center of aspirations, desires and wishes of the people. She said a magnificent display of fireworks in front of the Parliament was proof that “we are a living nation. ‘Azm-e- Aali Shan, Shad Rahey Pakistan’.”
