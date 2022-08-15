Making country prosperous collective responsibility: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Sunday said that lakhs of people laid down their precious lives for Pakistan. “Our identity is due to Pakistan. If Pakistan had not come into existence, then we would have no identity.

“Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa made the defence of Pakistan invincible. Now, no one can cast an evil eye on Pakistan. The services of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa are highly praiseworthy for eradicating terrorism from the country and his services to maintain peace in the country,” said Pervaiz Elahi.

The CM was addressing the central ceremony of the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan at Hazuri Bagh on Sunday. He said that Allah Almighty granted us a country, and it is our collective responsibility to play our part to make it prosperous. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah waged an untiring struggle to attain a separate homeland. “May it be opposition, traders, industrialists, politicians or any individual, working in any field, we all have to work with dedication and diligence to make our country prosperous,” he said.

Pervaiz Elahi said: “While celebrating the Independence Day of Pakistan, we should not forget the martyrs of Kashmir, who are waging a struggle for their freedom. The time is not far away when Kashmir will become part of Pakistan, In-sha-Allah.”

The CM paid tribute to those defending the homeland, the security forces, police officers and jawans, who laid down their lives for the defence of the country and maintaining peace here. The chief minister said people belonging to different religions live in Pakistan, and it was our duty to give respect to the minorities.

He said he had established various institutions for special children during his previous tenure, adding that the number of institutions would be increased in future. “I made education free up to matriculation in my previous tenure, and will now make it free up to graduation level,” the Punjab CM announced.

“The future of Pakistan is bright. Pakistan made many achievements in its 75-year history. Imran Khan won the cricket world cup, and Pakistan made many achievements in the field of hockey at the international level.

“Recently, Pakistani wrestlers and weight-lifters won many medals in the Commonwealth Games. We will make efforts and work even harder to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country,” pledged the chief minister. “If intentions are noble, then the help of Allah Almighty is also bestowed. We will double the sports facilities in the province,” promised Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

The CM said “we have provided free medicines in the emergencies of hospitals of Punjab. I always believe in giving respect to others, and I have added to the respect for officers.” He vowed to make Punjab an exemplary province. The CM said “we have good relations with Turkey, China, the USA and Iran, and the consul-generals of these countries participated in our Independence Day celebrations”.

Pervaiz Elahi announced Rs3 lakh prize for special children, who sang national songs, and Rs50,000 prize for the lead singers and Rs2 lakh prize for the scouts. The CM also announced Rs1 lakh prize for the police band.

Provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Adviser Omer Sarfraz Cheema, assembly members, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, ACS Asadullah Khan, and senior officials were also present.