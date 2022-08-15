Flag hoisting ceremony at NHMP HQ

Islamabad : 75th Independence Day was celebrated across all zones of National Highways and Motorway Police by holding special rallies across the country. In a special message, IG NHMP Khalid Mahmood congratulated the nation and officers on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. He prayed for the safety, law and order, and the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs, says a press release.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at NHMP Line Headquarters Islamabad was presided by DIG (Headquarters) Asghar Ali. The event was attended by senior police officers, employees, and children.

Addressing the participants after hoisting the flag, Asghar Ali said that freedom of the beloved homeland is the fruit of eternal sacrifices and no sacrifice should be spared for the sake of the security and pride of Pakistan.

Love of country is a part of faith, every individual should play a full role individually and collectively for the survival, development, and prosperity of the country.

Asghar Ali congratulated the officers on Independence Day and directed them to recognize duty and ensure equal implementation of the law on national highways and motorways. He also distributed special gifts among the children.