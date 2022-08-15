Weather to remain humid

LAHORE:Humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas during the forecast period while flash flooding was expected in Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period.

They further warned that during the next 24 to 48 hours, heavy rains may also generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala, while flash flooding in local Nullahs of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Kashmir. Land sliding is also expected in hilly areas of Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Galiyat.

They said monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating in central and lower parts of the country and likely to penetrate in upper parts during next 12 hours. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Chhor, Jacobabad, Rohri, Padidan, Sukkur, Sakrand, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Larkana, Tandojam, Mohen-Jo-Daro, Dadu, Badin, Mithi, Barkhan, Sibbi, Ormara, Panjgur, Pasni, Turbat, Quetta, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Dalbandin, Loralai, Pishin, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Murree, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Babusar and Buner. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nurpurthal and Nokundi where mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore, it was 37°C and minimum was 28.3°C.