Alhamra releases song ‘Piyara Pakistan’

LAHORE:Milli Naghma "Pyara Pakistan" vocalised by Sahir Ali Bagga was released on Independence Day by Alhamra, Lahore Arts Council.
The national song begins with the beautiful voice of Adeel Hashmi reading the poem of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Along with the flag-hoisting to mark Independence Day celebrations, a walk was also organised led by Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen. A painting competition was also held among the children based on the pictures of the leaders of the Independence. Storytelling sessions for children were also part of the Independence Day celebrations.
LAHORE:Humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted...
LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority , organised an inaugural ceremony of the second largest national flag of...
LAHORE:Lahore Central Business District Development Authority also known as Central Business District Punjab ...
LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the check post of...
LAHORE:Lahore Police celebrated 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with great patriotic zeal. CCPO Lahore hoisted the...
Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I am a regular reader of your column and really appreciate your suggestions. My nephew is a student...
Comments