Alhamra releases song ‘Piyara Pakistan’

LAHORE:Milli Naghma "Pyara Pakistan" vocalised by Sahir Ali Bagga was released on Independence Day by Alhamra, Lahore Arts Council.

The national song begins with the beautiful voice of Adeel Hashmi reading the poem of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Along with the flag-hoisting to mark Independence Day celebrations, a walk was also organised led by Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen. A painting competition was also held among the children based on the pictures of the leaders of the Independence. Storytelling sessions for children were also part of the Independence Day celebrations.