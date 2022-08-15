Take back control

This letter refers to the article 'Where Pakistan stands at 75’ (August 13, 2022) by Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri. The writer summarized the 75-year-long journey of Pakistan very well. Pakistan stands where it does today largely because of its corrupt and inept leadership but where it will be 75 years from now is up to the people.

Only the people of Pakistan can change their destiny. We must learn from our past failures and should try to ascertain the factors that led to our current predicament to come up with solutions. Most importantly, we cannot continue to be led by the same corrupt class that has failed us in the past. We must elect honest and able leaders going forward.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran