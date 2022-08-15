Internal strife

This letter refers to the article ‘Under assault – from within’ (August 12, 2022) by Raoof Hasan. The writer surprises us by claiming Pakistanis never suspected there were enemies within more lethal than any external enemies. The breakup of Pakistan merely 24 years after its creation was caused by enemies within.

Even today, a mere half-baked messiah fawned upon by gullible supporters is causing great instability. While former PM Imran Khan castigates the US, the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fetes and entertains the US ambassador. His popularity is based not on actual performance and is instead a cult of personality. As such, Imran and his followers must be dealt with firmly so as to prevent further damage to an already ailing Pakistan.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi