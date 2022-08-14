‘Working’ from home

For years the residents of Johi have been calling for the removal of open dumping grounds and the cleaning of chocked sewerage lines. There has been no response, leaving the town in an extremely unhygienic condition. A dozen or so sanitary workers are hired on daily wages to handle waste disposal for the entire town, while many of the public-sector staff tasked with waste management appear to be chronically absent.

The epidemic of employee absenteeism has permeated throughout the public sector with disastrous consequences for municipal-level amenities. It is imperative for the concerned authorities to eradicate this culture immediately.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi