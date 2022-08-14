Gold sheds Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs500 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs138,500 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs429 to Rs118,741.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $12 to $1,802 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,337.44.

Jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs4,000 per tola against the rates in Dubai gold market.