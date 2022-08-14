Documentaries on I-Day launched

Islamabad : Four in a series of seven mini-documentaries were released this week on Chinese social media platforms by the Pakistani embassy in China to celebrate the diamond jubilee of Pakistan’s independence.
About two minutes each in duration, the videos explore the rich repertoire of Pakistani foods, handicrafts, festivals and architecture, juxtaposing artistic cooking and hand-making processes with a presentation of culinary delights and hand-made rarities, ranging from basmati rice to carpets and markhor-themed sculptures.
Launched on the three popular platforms of Kuaishou, Douyin and Weibo in China, the three clips have grabbed favourable comments and responses from Chinese netizens, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Saturday.
“The delicacies make my mouth water! I’d like to visit our brotherly Pakistan when the pandemic ends,” read one comment. “Where can we get those handicrafts? Please share a link for purchase,” said an audience.
Another three clips will also be released to equip the Chinese audience with a better understanding of Pakistan, as per an online statement issued by the embassy.
Over the years, the Pakistani embassy has organised a wide range of activities to enhance people-to-people bonds between Pakistan and China.
Rawalpindi On the direction of Secretary Punjab, Deputy Commissioner , Rawalpindi and Deputy Director with the help...
Rawalpindi : Acute water shortage in Tahli Mohri and adjoining areas from 15 days. In this problem a meeting was held...
Islamabad : The Shalimar Police team apprehended four members of a dacoit gang, involved in a series of robberies and...
Islamabad In the first phase, a forest will be developed by planting 30,000 saplings on Hazara Motorway under Miyawaki...
Islamabad : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak continues hitting the population in this region of the country...
Islamabad : Creation of Pakistan is sheer negation of false Indian nationalism and an affirmation of the two-nation...
Comments