Imran buried his foreign conspiracy narrative by hiring American lobbying firm: Sharjeel

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the narrative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that a US-backed conspiracy was behind the eventual downfall of its government has become utterly invalid after the recent act of the PTI to hire the services of an American lobbying firm.

“On the one hand, Imran Khan has been provoking the Pakistani nation against America, while on the other hand public money of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is being spent to hire the services of an American lobbying firm to please the USA,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday.

He said the PTI chairman should have been given an Oscar award in the category of hypocrisy. “The PTI has emerged as a mafia on Imran Khan’s watch,” he said.

Memon alleged that the son of President Dr Arif Alvi himself had been actively participating in social media campaigns against the national institutions. He further alleged that the Punjab government of the PTI had indulged in removing Pakistan’s flags from parts of Lahore to hoist party flags in their place. “Such an act is simply intolerable and tantamount to insulting 220 million Pakistanis.”

He warned the PTI and Imran Khan against further indulgence in anti-state conspiracies; otherwise, they wouldn’t be able to face anyone after facing the wrath of the people of Pakistan.

“We will not let any conspiracies succeed against our country, our institutions and people that have been funded by Israeli and Indian lobbies.”

The provincial information minister said Imran Khan had “a cancerous presence in Pakistani politics”, as the PTI’s rule, which lasted for three-and-a-half years had proved to be a nightmare for the people.

“It is lamentable that the PTI has still been finding refuge in the court’s stay orders to avoid the FIA’s probe into the foreign funding case against it.”