Two injured after grenade hurled at Lyari Expressway Garden interchange

Tension prevailed in the Garden area after the toll collection point of the Lyari Expressway at the Garden interchange was attacked with a grenade on Saturday night.

Two toll staff members were wounded in the attack. Police reached the crime scene and inquired into the incident. Ambulances from different welfare organisations also reached and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The injured staff included 18-year-old Owais, son of Noor Hassan, and Sudhir, 38. Police said the two men were slightly injured and were released from the hospital after receiving first aid.

The District City police spokesperson said the incident took place when unidentified suspects threw a grenade at the interchange and escaped. He added that the area had been cordoned off and investigations were under way to ascertain the motive behind the incident.