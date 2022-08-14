Rains claim four more lives in city

Another heavy spell of monsoon rain lashed Karachi on Saturday, resulting in drowning of at least two people. Another two people died after being electrocuted during the rain.

Multiple vehicles submerged in rainwater and several people, including a couple on a motorcycle, were trapped on the Korangi Causeway due to flooding after the rain.

Around 40 people, including the couple, were trapped and swept away after the Korangi Causeway was inundated due to heavy rain.

Upon receiving the information, rescuers from the Edhi Foundation started an operation to save the stranded people. According to a spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation, some 40 people were rescued through motorboats.

A video of stranded people on the Korangi Causeway also went viral on social media, showing commuters surrounded with rainwater. The rescued people complained that the authorities did not close the road and they were passing through the EBM Causeway when suddenly flood arrived and stranded them. The couple on the motorcycle was rescued near the Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Later, the traffic going to the causeway was diverted towards the Jam Sadiq Bridge after the Korangi deputy commissioner ordered the closure of the causeway.

In another rain-related incident, a 20-year-old youth, Zubair Javed, fell in a nullah in Shah Faisal Colony but was rescued safely. However, another young man, who is yet to be identified, presumably drowned after he fell into a drain near Murghikhana Stop in Shah Latif locality. The search for the retrieval of his body is under way.

The body of another unidentified man was retrieved from a river in Mianwali Colony in the Mewashah area. Rescuers said the man had apparently drowned somewhere else and his body flowed to Mianwali Colony.

Meanwhile, a labourer and an unidentified man died of electrocution in Baldia Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal respectively.

The labourer, 33-year-old Qurban, son of Saeed, died after he suffered electric shocks in the Gulshan-e-Ghazi area in Baldia Town. He died on the spot. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Police said the deceased man was working at an under-construction building during the rain when he received electric shocks.

Separately, a man was electrocuted to death in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D/3. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later to a morgue for want of identification. Further investigations are under way.