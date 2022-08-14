FWO opens KKH for light traffic

MANSEHRA: The Frontier Works Organisation on Saturday restored the light traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan through temporary arrangements.

“The FWO has restored the Karakoram Highway (KKH) to light traffic at the Ichar Nullah where a bailey bridge was washed away by flash flood a day earlier,” Deputy Commissioner, Upper Kohistan, Muhammad Asif told reporters.

The floods in the Ichar Nullah swept away the Bailey bridge on Friday, suspending the traffic between KP and GB.

The machinery of the Dasu Hydropower projects also inundated but no loss of life was reported.

“The FWO filled the affected portion of KKH with the rocks, soils and sands after placing the mega pipes on the stream for the water flow and restored the traffic,” Asif said.

“I am in contact with the deputy commissioner of Diamer and we have decided to allow coaches and buses up to Ichar Nullah to drop passengers who could travel through alternative vehicles on both sides after crossing the affected portion of the bridge by foot,” the official added.