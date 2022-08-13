SMI delegation meets Sindh MPA

SUKKUR: A delegation of the officers and employees of Sindh Madaressa-tul-Islam University Karachi called on Sindh MPA and discussed the prevailing issues.

President Employees Association of Sindh Madressa-tul-Islam University Karachi Bilawal Mahar and executive member of Officers Association Sadaqat Hussain Rajpar met with Sindh MPA Shahryar Khan Mehar, in which they informed him some important problems being faced by the employees. Shahryar Mahar requested the VC SMI to give due facilities to the employees so the burden of inflation could be reduced.