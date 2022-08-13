Pakistanis to stand with Kashmiris till right to self-determination: FO

Two guards stand outside of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has said the people of Pakistan would always stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and continue to extend all possible support to them for realisation of their right to self-determination, guaranteed to them by the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Addressing a weekly press briefing here on Friday, he said that over the past seven decades, three generations of Kashmiris had waited for the world community and the United Nations to honour their solemn commitment of giving them their right to self-determination. He said the international community must demand an end to India’s gross and widespread human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), reversal of its unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, repeal of draconian laws and implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson said that it was harrowing to note that more than 650 Kashmiris had been martyred since Aug 5, 2019, including over 130 in the year 2022 alone. In the past week, Indian occupation forces martyred six more innocent Kashmiris in Kulgam Pulwama and Rajouri areas of IIOJK. He said that extrajudicial killings, harassment and humiliation, arbitrary arrests and house raids by the Indian forces had become normal in the IIOJK.

Asim Iftikhar said the people of India and Pakistan are going to celebrate their independence days, but the BJP government had launched its mischievous move to mark August 14 the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’. “We strongly denounce this move which reeks of the reprehensible playbook of hatred, misinformation and communalism, that has become the hallmark of BJP-led India of today,” added the spokesperson.



Asim Iftikhar said that it was deplorable that the BJP government, as part of its divisive political agenda, was wantonly attempting to play with the sentiments of the people through one-sided and distorted interpretation of history. He said that the government of India was advised to desist from politicising the events related to independence and instead sincerely honour the memories of all those who sacrificed their lives for a better future for all.

“Let me say this loud and clear... Pakistan will proudly celebrate the magnificent milestone of our Diamond Jubilee as befits the nation. Preparations are underway across federal and provincial governments to celebrate the momentous occasion with various activities.

“Notably this includes release of the new recording of our national anthem. On its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also paying a musical tribute to ‘Pakistan At 75’ through a special rendition by the ministry officers to be released on Aug 14,” he said.