Pakistan condemns Israel’s aggression, violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque: Foreign Office

Israeli security forces protect ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they walk past the Dome of the Rock mosque at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem amidst hightened tensions between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza strip on August 7, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday strongly condemned Israeli settlers stomping inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem under the protection of Israeli occupying forces, said a statement issued by the spokesperson’s office.

“This provocative action has blatantly violated the sanctity of the Qibla-e-Awal and hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world,” the statement read.

The foreign office added that such incidents are “flagrant violations of international law, international norms and practices”, demanding for attempts of changing the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque to be stopped.

The ministry has called upon international community to take urgent action against the Israeli aggression and violations, which continue to fuel violence, tension and instability in the region.



“For a lasting and just solution of the Palestinian issue, Pakistan renews its call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” the ministry stated.

The statement also called for resumption of the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as Palestine's capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.