Pakistan condemns Israel’s aggression, violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday strongly condemned Israeli settlers stomping inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem under the protection of Israeli occupying forces, said a statement issued by the spokesperson’s office.
“This provocative action has blatantly violated the sanctity of the Qibla-e-Awal and hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world,” the statement read.
The foreign office added that such incidents are “flagrant violations of international law, international norms and practices”, demanding for attempts of changing the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque to be stopped.
The ministry has called upon international community to take urgent action against the Israeli aggression and violations, which continue to fuel violence, tension and instability in the region.
“For a lasting and just solution of the Palestinian issue, Pakistan renews its call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” the ministry stated.
The statement also called for resumption of the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as Palestine's capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.
Raja Yasir Humayun given portfolio of Higher Education and Punjab Information Technology Board
Mohsin Leghari given portfolio of finance while Dr Yasmin Rashid is health minister
PMD has warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed...
Arif Alvi was stopped from attending martyrs' funeral due to “negative propaganda created by PTI trolls”, say...
Lahore Safari Zoo now has so many big cats that their lions and tigers have to take it in turns to access the...
The COAS visited the Cyber Division and Army Center of Emerging Technologies