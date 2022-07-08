Foreign Office rejects 'so-called’ Indian Army's dossier

A representational image of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the "false" allegations levelled by India, the Foreign Office on Thursday rejected "baseless allegations" levelled by the Indian Army through a "dossier" that was reported by some segments of the Indian media.

India Today claimed that Pakistan is assisting militants to infiltrate across the border for "terror activities."

While responding to the claims, FO said: "We outrightly reject this false and fabricated so-called dossier, the reported contents of which have been crafted using disinformation, fake assertions, and insinuations that seek to divert the world’s attention from India’s own brazen and well-documented campaign of state- terrorism and widespread human rights violations in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK)."



According to a statement issued in this regard, the FO spokesperson said that on many occasions, direct links between the ruling BJP and perpetrators of violence in the IoJK and other places had surfaced.

"Pakistan has regularly shared with the world irrefutable evidence of Indian occupation forces’ gross and widespread violations of human rights abetted by draconian laws in the IoJK through comprehensive, evidence-based dossiers.

“These compilations have extensively documented the truth behind India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan,” the statement read.

The FO said that it was regrettable that India had chosen to present fictional accounts to divert attention from its own failures instead of "fulfilling its obligations under international law and ensuring that the people of IoJK are granted their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and as per their wishes."

Pakistan advised India to carry out introspection with a view to putting its own house in order. “The mischievous Indian attempts at masquerading as a victim of terrorism and levelling baseless terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan stand fully exposed,” the statement added.