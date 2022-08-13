People demand renovation of roads, drainage

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Residents have expressed concern over the poor drainage system and dilapidated roads of Eid Gah Kalan and called upon the district administration to heed the issue, a survey revealed on Friday.
Residents of Eid Gah Kalan, a major locality of the city on East Circular Road, have drawn the attention of district administration towards the poor drainage system and broken street pavements of the area.
Rajab Ali, an area resident, complained that a few years ago, streets and roads were dug to lay down sewerage line. He said that despite a lapse of more than two years, neither the roads and streets were repaired, nor any step was taken to maintain the drainage system, which results in flooding of the residential area in rainy season. The clouds of dust and pollution further add to the miseries of the residents. Gulistan Qazi, another resident, while criticising attitude of the district administration, stated that dust and pollution arising out of the dusty and dilapidated streets and roads were becoming cause of respiratory diseases among people.
