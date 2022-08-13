Diamond jubilee celebrations of I-Day held at IMCG

Islamabad : The Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations were observed in IMCG, F-6/2, from 10 to 12 August, 2022.

Different competitions and activities were arranged by Pakistan Studies Society. Students enthusiastically participated in all activities.

On 10th August 2022 T-Shirts and pebbles painting competition was arranged by Fine Arts Department. Students painted beautiful shirts and pebbles related to the theme of Pakistan Movement.

The main function was arranged in the college auditorium on 11th August 2022 by the Society. The function was hosted by Areesha Zeshan and Maheen Asad, students of X grade.

Maryam Mustafa of X grade presented her views about the topic 'Women's role in Pakistan Independence Movement '. She described the impressive role of women leaders in the independence movement of Pakistan.

A beautiful tableau on a national song 'Pakistan Zinda Baad' was presented by Naima and her group. An exciting competition, Corner Game, about Geography of Pakistan was conducted by Sobia Tanveer.

Maryam Bibi of class 10 recited a patriotic poem of Shabnam Shakeel to express her love for the motherland. A melodious National song was sung by Maryam Bibi and group to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Pakistan Quiz Competition was arranged by Pakistan Studies Department. Head of Department Madam Riffat Sultana conducted the quiz. The quiz was about important information and amazing facts about Pakistan. Students actively participated in the competition.

A prize of chocolate was awarded to those students who replied correctly. Dramatic society presented a thought provoking skit about the importance of Quarnic education in our daily life to improve the moral values of our society.

Madam Farah Hamid conducted an interesting game.

The Principal presented her views and gave a task to the students to write about their perception of independence. On 3rd day of these zealous celebrations, different activities were performed. Tree plantation campaign was organized by Civic Society.

The Principal Prof. Aliya Durrani, vice principals and head mistress planted the trees. In another activity students of different classes made a human flag of Pakistan in the college ground to express their deep love for their motherland. All students wore green and white dresses. National songs were sung by the students.

The activity was organised by Pakistan Studies Department and Civic Society. Flag Relay race was another activity performed by students to show their love.