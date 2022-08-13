CCPO warns youths against hooliganism on I-Day

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has appealed to the citizens, while celebrating Independence Day, as members of a civilised nation, recognise the sanctity of the event which demand deeper understanding to respect the rights of other citizens and refrain from any anti-social or anti-peace activities, including use of loudspeakers, hooliganism, firing and one wheeling to avoid any untoward, law and order situation".

According to the security plan devised by the Lahore Police on 75th celebrations of Independence Day, more than 5,000 police officials, including all divisional SPs, SDPO, SHOs, additional contingents of Dolphin Squads, Police Response Unit, Elite Force and Anti-Riot Force will perform duty on night of 13 August and on Independence Day. Around six SsP, 34 DSsP, 83 SHOs, more than 400 upper subordinates along with lady police officers would perform duties to provide protection to all the rallies and more than flag hoisting ceremonies, CCPO said. Police would establish special check posts at different points in the City to check citizens and vehicles. Lahore police will deal with iron hands those, violating the law and creating trouble for citizens.