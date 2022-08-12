Expected rains: PM asks organisations to improve capabilities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the organisations concerned to improve their capabilities in view of the rains in the coming days.

The prime minister held a meeting here to review the ongoing assistance and rehabilitation of the flood affectees. Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Shazia Marri, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Adviser to PM for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, MPA Sanaullah Baloch, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman and relevant officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the ongoing activities of provincial and district administrations for the rehabilitation of infrastructure and assistance of people in the flood-affected areas. He expressed satisfaction on the steps taken for rehabilitation of the affectees and instructed the relevant officials to use all-possible resources.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of NDMA and National Highway Authority for ensuring timely rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure and assistance for the affected people.