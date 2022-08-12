Pak Navy saves 9 crew members of Indian ship

Pakistan Navy officials hand over the body of the dead Indian citizen to the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in Karachi. — DGPR Navy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy saved nine crew members of an Indian vessel ‘Jamna Sagar’, which sank in the Arabian Sea near Gwadar.

On 9th August, an Indian sailing vessel ‘Jamna Sagar’ sank in the Arabian Sea near Gwadar with 10 crew members on board. On responding to the distress call, Pakistan Maritime Information Centre requested a nearby merchant ship MT Kruibeke to provide necessary assistance to the stranded crew of drowning sailing vessel, a spokesman of the Pakistan Navy said. The merchant ship eventually recovered nine crew members and continued voyage to its next port Dubai and onward disembarked the crew.

At the same time, one Pakistan Navy Ship along with two helicopters also reached the area and located the body of one crew member, who was earlier missing at the time of drowning of the sailing vessel. The body was recovered and handed over to the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) authorities for further proceedings.

The successful search and rescue operation by the Pakistan Navy is a practical manifestation of PN’s resolve for Safety of Life at Sea. The spokesman said that Pakistan Navy always remains at the forefront in extending its support for any emergency search and rescue situation in its waters and beyond.